CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 4,039 Shares of Lincoln National Corporation $LNC

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,039 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.18% of Lincoln National worth $10,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LNC. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 383.2% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 82.9% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in Lincoln National by 354.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in Lincoln National during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln National Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $40.18 on Thursday. Lincoln National Corporation has a 12-month low of $27.58 and a 12-month high of $43.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.45. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 6.34%.The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lincoln National Corporation will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.41%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $196,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 123,815 shares in the company, valued at $4,864,691.35. The trade was a 3.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lincoln National to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Lincoln National from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Lincoln National from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Cfra Research upgraded Lincoln National to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “positive” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.45.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

