CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 277.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,165 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $18,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth $25,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 2,837.5% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 304.3% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 370.8% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD opened at $111.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.47 and its 200 day moving average is $109.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.10 and a 12-month high of $121.83. The company has a market capitalization of $137.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.34.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 50.99%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.950-8.250 EPS. Research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.66, for a total transaction of $1,116,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 591,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,013,726.98. This represents a 1.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total value of $283,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 159,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,120,661.35. The trade was a 1.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,000 shares of company stock worth $9,402,130 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GILD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Daiwa America raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Truist Financial upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.17.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

