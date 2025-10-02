CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 1,336 Shares of Carrier Global Corporation $CARR

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $9,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 17.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,126,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,444,000 after acquiring an additional 4,668,929 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $649,512,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 82.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,673,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377,402 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 0.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,968,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,790,000 after buying an additional 38,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 12.8% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,300,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,942,000 after buying an additional 601,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CARR shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $84.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $88.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $59.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.60. Carrier Global Corporation has a 1 year low of $54.22 and a 1 year high of $83.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 18.33%. Carrier Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.100 EPS. Analysts forecast that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

