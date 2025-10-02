Spotify Technology $SPOT Shares Bought by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 122.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,045 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $8,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 42.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,247,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,614 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 3.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,526,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,949,000 after purchasing an additional 112,553 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 1,151.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,740,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,653 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 10.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,574,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,012,000 after acquiring an additional 147,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 12.6% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 1,559,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,855,000 after acquiring an additional 174,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPOT opened at $702.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $695.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $662.76. Spotify Technology has a 1-year low of $362.31 and a 1-year high of $785.00. The firm has a market cap of $143.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.67.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($2.42). Spotify Technology had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Spotify Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPOT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $700.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $860.00 to $830.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $740.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $731.16.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

