CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases New Stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 92,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,097,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of J. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 8.1% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 4.3% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Tlwm boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Tlwm now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J stock opened at $152.41 on Thursday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.23 and a fifty-two week high of $153.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.81.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Jacobs Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.100 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 31.92%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on J. UBS Group upped their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $147.47 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.25.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

