CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Raises Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 229,286 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $12,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 122,463,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,148,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,287 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,827,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,853,302,000 after buying an additional 4,027,016 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,505,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,632,092,000 after buying an additional 2,404,798 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,662,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,037,471,000 after buying an additional 425,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 11,111,416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $557,904,000 after acquiring an additional 833,760 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $38.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.04. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.30 and a 12 month high of $66.74.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 43.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on CMG shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.76.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

