DMKC Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,553 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. $KMB

DMKC Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the quarter. DMKC Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2,982.8% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,384,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,413 shares during the period. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth about $181,762,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth about $106,458,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 270.2% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 984,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,043,000 after purchasing an additional 718,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,351,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,406,000 after purchasing an additional 687,868 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $123.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $121.02 and a 12 month high of $150.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.96.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.25. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 69.42%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, July 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.40.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

