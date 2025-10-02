DAQO New Energy Corp. $DQ Shares Bought by FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd.

FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. boosted its position in DAQO New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Free Report) by 13.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 289,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,300 shares during the quarter. DAQO New Energy makes up about 0.7% of FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in DAQO New Energy were worth $4,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in DAQO New Energy by 86,700.0% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of DAQO New Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of DAQO New Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DAQO New Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DAQO New Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

DAQO New Energy Stock Performance

DQ opened at $29.00 on Thursday. DAQO New Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $31.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.85. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 0.60.

DAQO New Energy ( NYSE:DQ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by $0.02. DAQO New Energy had a negative net margin of 65.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $75.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DAQO New Energy Corp. will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

DAQO New Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 26th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. New Street Research set a $15.40 price target on DAQO New Energy in a report on Thursday, September 18th. HSBC raised shares of DAQO New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of DAQO New Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of DAQO New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DAQO New Energy from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DAQO New Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.84.

DAQO New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

