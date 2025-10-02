Pelham Capital Ltd. Acquires 71,606 Shares of APi Group Corporation $APG

Pelham Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,606 shares during the period. APi Group makes up about 7.1% of Pelham Capital Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Pelham Capital Ltd.’s holdings in APi Group were worth $15,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of APi Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in APi Group by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in APi Group by 339.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in APi Group by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new position in shares of APi Group in the second quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

APG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of APi Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of APi Group in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.67 price objective on shares of APi Group in a report on Friday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded APi Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded APi Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.10.

Shares of NYSE APG opened at $34.43 on Thursday. APi Group Corporation has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.16. The firm has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.58 and a beta of 1.62.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. APi Group had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 3.35%.The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. APi Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that APi Group Corporation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Martin E. Franklin sold 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.64, for a total value of $41,568,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 19,868,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,254,885.60. This trade represents a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James Arseniadis sold 4,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $171,345.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,664.08. This represents a 28.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,789,843 shares of company stock valued at $62,262,672. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

