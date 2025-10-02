Universal Display Corporation $OLED is FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd.’s 5th Largest Position

FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 229,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 65,200 shares during the period. Universal Display comprises about 5.8% of FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $35,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OLED. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 32,547.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 134,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,715,000 after purchasing an additional 133,769 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Universal Display by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Universal Display by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 182,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,428,000 after buying an additional 23,689 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Display during the 1st quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Display during the 1st quarter valued at $392,000. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Zacks Research lowered shares of Universal Display from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.43.

Universal Display Price Performance

Shares of OLED opened at $144.27 on Thursday. Universal Display Corporation has a one year low of $103.70 and a one year high of $214.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.55.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $171.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.58 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 36.95% and a return on equity of 15.82%. Universal Display’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Universal Display has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Universal Display Corporation will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.16%.

Universal Display Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

Further Reading

