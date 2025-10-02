Access Financial Services Inc. Purchases 135 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Access Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $216.91 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $169.32 and a 1-year high of $217.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.