Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 4,900 Shares of MasTec, Inc. $MTZ

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 76.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,314 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTZ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 163.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,043,981 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,843,000 after purchasing an additional 648,184 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in MasTec by 171.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 390,764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,607,000 after acquiring an additional 246,666 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MasTec by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 963,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,234,000 after acquiring an additional 184,277 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in MasTec during the 1st quarter worth about $21,208,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in MasTec by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 307,419 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,879,000 after acquiring an additional 134,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Get MasTec alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTZ. Mizuho began coverage on shares of MasTec in a report on Thursday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial set a $209.00 price target on shares of MasTec in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $218.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eighteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MasTec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.84.

Insider Activity at MasTec

In other MasTec news, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 10,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $1,806,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 101,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,312,750.81. The trade was a 8.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 2,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.39, for a total transaction of $420,780.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 33,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,001,148.03. This trade represents a 5.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,553,250. 21.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MasTec Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $214.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 63.60 and a beta of 1.82. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.70 and a twelve month high of $216.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $187.08 and its 200 day moving average is $160.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. MasTec has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.280-2.280 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.230-6.440 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

MasTec Profile

(Free Report)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.