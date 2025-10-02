Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Shares Sold by Lecap Asset Management Ltd.

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,336 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 2,226 shares during the period. Uber Technologies comprises approximately 1.0% of Lecap Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Lecap Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 103,265 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $9,635,000 after purchasing an additional 7,342 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $7,831,000. Pinnacle Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $1,866,000. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.09.

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total value of $273,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,239,733.76. This represents a 10.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $3,013,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 86,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,343,319.02. This trade represents a 26.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 604,571 shares of company stock valued at $58,920,741 over the last three months. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UBER stock opened at $96.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.33 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.48.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 59.96% and a net margin of 26.68%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

