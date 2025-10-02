Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Microchip Technology Incorporated $MCHP

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,000. Microchip Technology makes up about 0.7% of Lecap Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCHP. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 211.2% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Painted Porch Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $64.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.42. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $34.13 and a 52-week high of $79.53.

Microchip Technology Announces Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Microchip Technology had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Microchip Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.370 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is -535.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 7,356 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $505,504.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 30,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,062,287.20. The trade was a 19.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 10,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $682,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 30,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,886.25. This trade represents a 24.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MCHP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

