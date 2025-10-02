First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Makes New $247,000 Investment in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth about $219,110,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 747.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,034,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,089 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,154,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 637.1% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,567,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,578,000 after buying an additional 1,354,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 4,731,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,412,000 after purchasing an additional 860,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JCI. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.28.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

NYSE:JCI opened at $108.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.87 and a 200 day moving average of $97.93. The company has a market capitalization of $71.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.33. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $68.03 and a 1-year high of $112.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 9.53%. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.650-3.680 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.140-1.170 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.48%.

Johnson Controls International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 13th that permits the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 13.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $149,395.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 139,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,651,562.54. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 5,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total value of $625,604.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 25,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,778.65. This represents a 19.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,761 shares of company stock valued at $922,447. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

