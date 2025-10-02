SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF $SPMD Shares Acquired by TFG Advisers LLC

TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPMD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $94,135,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 131.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 971,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,809,000 after purchasing an additional 550,634 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,119,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,505,000. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 603,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,841,000 after purchasing an additional 227,354 shares during the period. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPMD opened at $57.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.13. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.99 and a fifty-two week high of $59.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.61 and its 200-day moving average is $53.72.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.