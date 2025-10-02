TFG Advisers LLC Grows Position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II $FCT

TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222,532 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II were worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCT. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 140,400.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 30.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Sunpointe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the second quarter worth $180,000.

Shares of FCT opened at $9.91 on Thursday. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $10.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.097 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

