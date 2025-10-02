TFG Advisers LLC Sells 553 Shares of NIKE, Inc. $NKE

TFG Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,329 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 6.3% during the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Westmount Partners LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 2.9% in the second quarter. Westmount Partners LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 0.3% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,012 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co raised its stake in NIKE by 53.1% in the second quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 441 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.8% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 4,270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $97.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.57.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 86,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $6,535,902.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 744,988 shares in the company, valued at $56,566,938.84. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NKE opened at $74.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.50. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $85.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.31. The firm has a market cap of $109.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.29.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

