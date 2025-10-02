Access Financial Services Inc. Has $2.16 Million Holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF $IXJ

Access Financial Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. iShares Global Healthcare ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Access Financial Services Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares Global Healthcare ETF worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 98.8% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXJ opened at $91.70 on Thursday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $80.68 and a 52 week high of $98.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.65.

About iShares Global Healthcare ETF

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

