Access Financial Services Inc. Has $38.31 Million Stock Position in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF $BILZ

Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BILZ – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 378,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,908 shares during the period. PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF makes up about 14.5% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Access Financial Services Inc. owned 4.53% of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF worth $38,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILZ. Southland Equity Partners LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Addison Capital Co lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 4,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 80,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter.

Get PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF alerts:

PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BILZ opened at $100.81 on Thursday. PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF has a 1-year low of $100.78 and a 1-year high of $101.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.06 and a 200-day moving average of $101.05.

PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF Profile

The PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active Exchange-Traded Fund (BILZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in treasury bills and notes, repurchase agreements, and cash collateralized by the US government. Securities selected have a maximum maturity of six months.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BILZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.