RKL Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF $VGIT

RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 451,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,191 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF comprises 2.4% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $26,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BSW Wealth Partners raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 500,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,938,000 after acquiring an additional 36,686 shares during the period. Parkwoods Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $325,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 81.6% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Rogco LP raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 16.0% in the second quarter. Rogco LP now owns 156,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,353,000 after acquiring an additional 21,517 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.0%

VGIT opened at $60.02 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $57.40 and a 1-year high of $60.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.42.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

