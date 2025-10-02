RKL Wealth Management LLC Sells 226 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. $URI

RKL Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $5,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in United Rentals by 5.7% during the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in United Rentals by 4.4% during the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 7,817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,889,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP bought a new position in United Rentals during the second quarter worth $218,000. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in United Rentals by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 807 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA raised its stake in United Rentals by 45.7% during the second quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 21,344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,081,000 after buying an additional 6,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

URI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $1,128.00 target price on shares of United Rentals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $565.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $900.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $780.00 to $835.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $941.00.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $962.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $923.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $767.78. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $525.91 and a 1 year high of $980.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $10.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.70 earnings per share. United Rentals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.52%.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

