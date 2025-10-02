iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM Stock Holdings Increased by RKL Wealth Management LLC

RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000.

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $242.49 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $171.73 and a twelve month high of $247.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.32.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

