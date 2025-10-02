Tanager Wealth Management LLP Buys 321 Shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF $DFSB

Tanager Wealth Management LLP increased its holdings in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP owned approximately 0.25% of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citrine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Citrine Capital LLC now owns 142,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,152 shares during the last quarter. XY Planning Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter worth $370,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter worth $43,000. Blue Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Blue Oak Capital LLC now owns 334,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,517,000 after purchasing an additional 16,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestment Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF by 21.7% in the second quarter. Vestment Financial LLC now owns 9,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $53.35 on Thursday. Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.14 and a twelve month high of $53.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.84 and its 200 day moving average is $52.06.

About Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (DFSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to investment-grade government and corporate debt securities from development markets. The fund considers environment and sustainability to target longer-term securities.

