Access Financial Services Inc. Sells 1,617 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF $FNDE

Access Financial Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 151,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 1.9% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $5,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,340,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,222,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,665,000 after purchasing an additional 200,768 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 900,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,723,000 after purchasing an additional 250,554 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 625,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,258,000 after purchasing an additional 64,186 shares during the period. Finally, Kelman Lazarov Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 589,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,142,000 after purchasing an additional 19,030 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $36.31 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $26.43 and a 1 year high of $36.53. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.62.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

