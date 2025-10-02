BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF $TAXX Shares Acquired by Tanager Wealth Management LLP

Tanager Wealth Management LLP raised its stake in shares of BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXX – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,431 shares during the quarter. BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF comprises about 0.8% of Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Tanager Wealth Management LLP owned about 3.83% of BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF worth $6,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CGN Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $411,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its holdings in BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 12,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 18,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 6,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 28,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 4,912 shares during the last quarter.

BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:TAXX opened at $50.84 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.60. BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF has a one year low of $49.80 and a one year high of $51.20.

BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF Profile

The BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF (TAXX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking attractive after-tax income while preserving capital through investments in USD-denominated municipal and taxable short-duration fixed income securities.

