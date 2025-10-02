Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC Has $6.39 Million Position in First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF $FTCB

Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF (NYSEARCA:FTCB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares during the period. First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC’s holdings in First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF were worth $6,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTCB stock opened at $21.38 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.96. First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF has a 12 month low of $18.76 and a 12 month high of $22.33.

About First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF

The First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF (FTCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities of various maturities from around the world, including emerging markets.

