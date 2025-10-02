Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC Purchases 4,329 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 1.5% of Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $11,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,114,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,068,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598,084 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth $842,655,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,159,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464,430 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,888,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,480,000 after acquiring an additional 342,791 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.6% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,853,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,522 shares during the period. 2.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.57 on Thursday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.30 and a 12 month high of $50.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.57. The firm has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.93 and a beta of 0.03.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

