Tanager Wealth Management LLP Buys Shares of 6,074 Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF $DFSE

Tanager Wealth Management LLP bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFSE. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Compass Capital Corp MA ADV acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

DFSE opened at $41.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.63 million, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.02. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 12-month low of $29.52 and a 12-month high of $41.97.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of emerging market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

