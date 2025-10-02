Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC Purchases 26,158 Shares of Kraft Heinz Company $KHC

Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,158 shares during the period. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $5,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 12.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,980,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,277,000 after buying an additional 11,472,071 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 22.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 10,480,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,933,000 after buying an additional 1,895,722 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,171,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,665,000 after buying an additional 103,548 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4,390.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,444,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,523,000 after buying an additional 7,278,295 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,875,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,201,000 after buying an additional 350,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $26.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.16. Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $25.35 and a fifty-two week high of $36.31.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 20.83%.The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Kraft Heinz has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.510-2.670 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently -35.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. DZ Bank upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $28.00 price target on Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kraft Heinz news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti sold 25,000 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $697,750.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,400. The trade was a 38.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

