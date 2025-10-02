Tanager Wealth Management LLP Purchases 4,686 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Tanager Wealth Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up about 1.7% of Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $14,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,753,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,258,000 after acquiring an additional 374,090 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 55,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. TPG Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. TPG Advisors LLC now owns 7,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 348,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 83,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of BND stock opened at $74.32 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.87 and a 200-day moving average of $73.18. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $71.10 and a 12-month high of $75.00.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.