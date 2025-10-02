JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF $JCPB Position Increased by Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC

Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 173,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF comprises 1.0% of Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $8,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCPB. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,766,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,988,832 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,197,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 1,774.7% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 1,926,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,189 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,126,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,804,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,428 shares during the period.

JCPB opened at $47.47 on Thursday. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.51 and a 12 month high of $48.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.35 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.76.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

