U.S. Bancorp $USB Shares Sold by Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC

Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC decreased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,594 shares during the period. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USB. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 78.2% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,146,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,896,000 after purchasing an additional 503,223 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 7.4% in the second quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 7,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 78.3% in the second quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 12,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555 shares during the period. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 14.4% during the second quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on USB shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Raymond James Financial raised U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, July 7th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Souheil Badran sold 23,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $1,099,509.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 70,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,259,833.64. This represents a 25.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE USB opened at $47.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $74.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.48. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $35.18 and a twelve month high of $53.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. U.S. Bancorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.76%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

