Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC Lowers Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth about $214,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 25.8% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.3% in the first quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth approximately $946,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth approximately $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.08, for a total value of $1,803,074.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 10,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,035.12. This trade represents a 39.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $259.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.98. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.66 and a 12 month high of $279.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 90.89% and a net margin of 21.31%.The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.350-10.550 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $1.61 dividend. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 56.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI set a $265.00 price target on Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $283.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $260.67.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Further Reading

