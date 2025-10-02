TomCo Energy (LON:TOM) Stock Price Up 15.4% – Still a Buy?

Shares of TomCo Energy Plc (LON:TOM – Get Free Report) traded up 15.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.08 ($0.00). 10,895,748 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 8,704,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.07 ($0.00).

TomCo Energy Stock Up 23.1%

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.12 million, a P/E ratio of -52.29 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

About TomCo Energy

TomCo Energy Plc engages in the exploration and development of oil primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It holds exploration and development licenses comprising nine oil shale leases covering approximately 15,488 acres located in Uintah County, Utah. The company is based in Douglas, the Isle of Man.

