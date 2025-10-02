SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Sells 2,111 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF $VBK

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,111 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Breakwater Investment Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, SouthState Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $298.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $291.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.66. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $214.77 and a 52-week high of $306.11.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.
