SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Sells 2,111 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF $VBK

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,111 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Breakwater Investment Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, SouthState Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $298.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $291.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.66. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $214.77 and a 52-week high of $306.11.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.