Sokoman Minerals (CVE:SIC) Trading 47.4% Higher – What’s Next?

Sokoman Minerals Corp. (CVE:SIC – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 47.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.14. 4,946,379 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,009% from the average session volume of 445,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Sokoman Minerals Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$46.37 million, a PE ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.04.

Sokoman Minerals Company Profile

Sokoman Minerals Corp., an exploration-stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily focuses on its portfolio of gold projects located in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador. It has 100% owned flagship Moosehead, Crippleback Lake, and the district-scale Fleur de Lys project near Baie Verte in northwestern Newfoundland.

