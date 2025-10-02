Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Stock Holdings in Baidu, Inc. $BIDU

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,756,714 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 107,625 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $150,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Baidu in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Baidu by 143.3% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 326 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Baidu by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 402 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Baidu in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Baidu by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $137.44 on Thursday. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.71 and a 52 week high of $141.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.97.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BIDU. Wall Street Zen lowered Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Zacks Research raised Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Baidu from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Benchmark cut their price target on Baidu from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Baidu from $108.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.42.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

