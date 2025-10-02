MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. Has $669,000 Holdings in Walmart Inc. $WMT

MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. decreased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,838 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for about 0.8% of MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Operose Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 319.7% in the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. PFS Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 267.8% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in Walmart by 432.4% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 55.3% in the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, CTO Suresh Kumar sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.47, for a total value of $3,104,100.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 1,787,200 shares in the company, valued at $184,921,584. This represents a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.97, for a total value of $1,863,353.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,392,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,594,770.45. This represents a 0.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 149,032 shares of company stock worth $14,860,951. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $108.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Twenty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.38.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $101.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $812.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.67. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.98 and a 1-year high of $106.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

