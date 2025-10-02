Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Has $1.11 Million Stake in Crown Castle Inc. $CCI

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle during the first quarter worth $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle during the first quarter worth $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle during the first quarter worth $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle during the first quarter worth $28,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCI. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Crown Castle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.82.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Crown Castle stock opened at $95.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.05 and a 200-day moving average of $101.26. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.20 and a 1 year high of $119.56. The company has a market capitalization of $41.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.95.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Crown Castle had a negative return on equity of 619.62% and a negative net margin of 85.54%.The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Crown Castle has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.140-4.250 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -39.83%.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

