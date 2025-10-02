Acuity (NYSE:AYI) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Acuity (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 19.000-20.500 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 18.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.7 billion-$4.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.8 billion.

Several brokerages recently commented on AYI. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Acuity from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Acuity from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Acuity from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Acuity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.25.

AYI opened at $363.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $326.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.14. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.64. Acuity has a twelve month low of $216.81 and a twelve month high of $375.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. Acuity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.36%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Acuity by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,134 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Acuity by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 967 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Acuity by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Acuity by 372.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 208 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Acuity in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

