Kennebec Savings Bank Cuts Holdings in Corning Incorporated $GLW

Kennebec Savings Bank decreased its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,588 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank’s holdings in Corning were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Investment Management Corp VA ADV lifted its stake in Corning by 165.9% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 742 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in Corning by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc lifted its stake in Corning by 151.7% in the 1st quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 755 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GLW shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 price target on shares of Corning and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Corning news, COO Avery H. Nelson III sold 36,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $2,256,302.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 64,838 shares in the company, valued at $4,036,813.88. The trade was a 35.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Paul O’day sold 14,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $927,854.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 35,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,933.48. The trade was a 29.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,671 shares of company stock worth $11,816,899 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corning Stock Performance

NYSE:GLW opened at $83.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.40, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.42. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $37.31 and a 1-year high of $83.75.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Corning had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 17.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Corning has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.630-0.670 EPS. Analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

