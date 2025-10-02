ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Boosts Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1,856.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 413,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 392,370 shares during the quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $37,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 16.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,238,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,504,421,000 after buying an additional 75,125 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 33.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 583,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $836,357,000 after buying an additional 147,904 shares during the period. CCM Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,672,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 52.4% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,105,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $105.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.33 and a 200 day moving average of $95.47. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.93 and a 1 year high of $108.71.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 181.53%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.850-2.950 EPS. Research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.17.

In other news, SVP Shari Lynne Reaves sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.81, for a total transaction of $207,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 12,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,467.06. The trade was a 13.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Maria Sastre sold 595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $60,874.45. Following the sale, the director directly owned 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,309.85. This represents a 3.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,635 shares of company stock worth $12,740,916 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

