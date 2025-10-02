Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,374 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total value of $746,752.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 51,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,862,453.65. The trade was a 9.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of ABT opened at $133.53 on Thursday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $110.86 and a 1-year high of $141.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.63 and a 200 day moving average of $131.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 32.43% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.100-5.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.280-1.320 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Abbott Laboratories to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. William Blair raised shares of Abbott Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.39.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

