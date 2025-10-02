Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF $FCAL

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FCAL. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,999,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,038,000 after buying an additional 89,948 shares during the period. Climber Capital SA purchased a new position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the first quarter worth $710,000. Southland Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 33.6% in the second quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 54,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,601,000 after buying an additional 13,651 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the first quarter worth $530,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the first quarter worth $448,000. 54.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ FCAL opened at $48.86 on Thursday. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 52 week low of $46.44 and a 52 week high of $50.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.11 and its 200 day moving average is $48.09. The company has a market cap of $202.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.58 and a beta of 0.15.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. This is an increase from First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s payout ratio is presently 410.53%.

(Free Report)

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.