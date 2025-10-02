Canadian Natural Resources Limited $CNQ Stock Position Raised by Gold Investment Management Ltd.

Gold Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $2,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. Investment Management Corp VA ADV lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 997 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 253.2% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,307 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 317.1% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $31.74 on Thursday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of $24.65 and a one year high of $37.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $66.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.97.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th will be paid a $0.4269 dividend. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 19th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.64%.

CNQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, July 11th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

