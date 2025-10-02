Gold Investment Management Ltd. Has $2.72 Million Stock Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. $SLF

Gold Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Gold Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $2,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.7% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $237,000. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 36.8% during the second quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 3.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 27,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SLF shares. Barclays lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Argus raised shares of Sun Life Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Sun Life Financial to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock opened at $60.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.37. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.44 and a fifty-two week high of $66.81.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 17.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

