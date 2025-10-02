Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR is Vert Asset Management LLC’s Largest Position

Vert Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 126,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,165 shares during the quarter. Digital Realty Trust comprises 8.0% of Vert Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Vert Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $22,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $171.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $170.16 and its 200 day moving average is $165.60. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.95 and a 1 year high of $198.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.13. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 23.98%.The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.150-7.250 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Truist Financial set a $199.00 price target on Digital Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.74.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, CEO Andrew Power sold 53,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $9,330,598.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

