BSW Wealth Partners Grows Holdings in Wabtec $WAB

BSW Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Wabtec were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 2,220.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 738,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $133,843,000 after buying an additional 706,227 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in Wabtec in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,547,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Wabtec by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 380,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,057,000 after acquiring an additional 120,057 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Wabtec by 57.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 89,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,638,000 after purchasing an additional 32,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Wabtec by 40.4% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 69,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,658,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WAB. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Wabtec from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Wabtec in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered Wabtec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Wabtec in a report on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Wabtec from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wabtec has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.88.

NYSE:WAB opened at $198.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.79. The stock has a market cap of $33.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. Wabtec has a 1 year low of $151.81 and a 1 year high of $216.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Wabtec had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 10.92%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Wabtec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.550-9.150 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wabtec will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. Wabtec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.93%.

In other Wabtec news, CEO Rafael Santana sold 1,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total transaction of $340,954.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 134,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,586,965.53. This trade represents a 1.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,369 shares of company stock worth $1,042,586. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

