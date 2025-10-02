BSW Wealth Partners Buys 82 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. $DASH

BSW Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in DoorDash were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in DoorDash by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,397,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,200,642,000 after acquiring an additional 8,073,882 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 442.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,836,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,636 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 41.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,799,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,194 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the first quarter valued at $211,415,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in DoorDash by 111.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,009,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Stanley Tang sold 45,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $11,221,265.10. Following the transaction, the director owned 26,070 shares in the company, valued at $6,442,157.70. This represents a 63.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 41,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.82, for a total transaction of $10,295,187.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 914,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,813,943.54. This represents a 4.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 891,841 shares of company stock valued at $220,178,742. 5.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DoorDash Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DASH opened at $267.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.69 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.62 and a 1 year high of $278.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $254.56 and a 200-day moving average of $222.77.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.23. DoorDash had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 6.57%.The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DASH shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $191.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on DoorDash from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut DoorDash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.42.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

